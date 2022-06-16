STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI lifts restrictions on Mastercard, allows onboarding new customers

The central bank had barred the US-based payment gateway from onboarding new customers until it complies with Storage of Payment System Data norms.

Published: 16th June 2022 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Mastercard

The logo of Mastercard payment system. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The RBI on Thursday lifted the restrictions imposed last year on Mastercard and allowed the global payment processor to onboard new customers for debit, credit or prepaid cards in India, after satisfactory compliance with data storage norms.

In July last year, the Reserve Bank had taken a major supervisory action on the US-based entity and barred it from issuing new credit, debit and prepaid cards for its failure to comply with data storage guidelines.

"In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by Mastercard Asia / Pacific Pte. Ltd. with the Reserve Bank of India on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed on on-boarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect," the central bank said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Contactless cards account for 16 per cent of face-to-face transactions in December 2021: Visa

Mastercard is a Payment System Operator authorised to operate a card network in the country under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act).

Mastercard, in a statement, said, "We welcome and are grateful for today's decision by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), enabling us to resume onboarding of new domestic customers (debit, credit and prepaid) onto our card network in the country, with immediate effect.

As we have in our engagement with the RBI, we reaffirm our commitment to support the digital needs of India, its people and its businesses."

"We are glad we have met this milestone and will continue to ensure ongoing delivery against the goals and regulatory requirements that have been established. India is an important market for us, both in terms of the innovation created here and the value we deliver to our customers and partners," the company added.

As per the norms on Storage of Payment System Data issued in April 2018, all system providers have been directed to ensure that the entire data relating to payment systems operated by them is stored only in India.

They were also required to report compliance to RBI and submit a board-approved System Audit Report conducted by a CERT-In empanelled auditor within the specified timelines.

The restrictions had not impacted the services offered to the existing customers of Mastercard in the country.

In November last year, the Reserve Bank had also lifted similar restrictions on Diners Club International.

The restrictions were imposed in April 2021 for non-compliance with data storage norms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI MasterCard Mastercard Asia
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp