STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CIL to up output to 100MT by FY30 using eco-friendly tech

India’s largest coal producer said it is taking a close look at green mining options in a bid to minimise adverse environmental conditions.

Published: 18th June 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Coal India Ltd. (File Photo | PTI)

Coal India Ltd. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  State-owned Coal India (CIL) is exploring ramping up its UG (underground) production by four-fold to 100 million tonnes (MTs) by FY2030 using a slew of eco-friendly technologies. 

India’s largest coal producer said it is taking a close look at green mining options in a bid to minimise adverse environmental conditions. “With land turning out to be a major pain point for the expansion of mining operations, these technologies bypass land acquisition and avoid its degradation…

The locked up coal assets left out earlier due to techno-commercial and safety concerns can now be unearthed through these technologies,” said CIL in a statement. The company said UG output is environmentally clean, minimally invasive on land degradation, society friendly and nearly 70% of the country’s coal reserves are conducive for UG mining. With this step, the aim of the miner is to make UG production significantly supplement the OC (Open Cast or Open-Cut) mines) output.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CIL Mining Environmentally Clean Underground Eco-Friendly
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp