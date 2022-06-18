CIL to up output to 100MT by FY30 using eco-friendly tech

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-owned Coal India (CIL) is exploring ramping up its UG (underground) production by four-fold to 100 million tonnes (MTs) by FY2030 using a slew of eco-friendly technologies.

India’s largest coal producer said it is taking a close look at green mining options in a bid to minimise adverse environmental conditions. “With land turning out to be a major pain point for the expansion of mining operations, these technologies bypass land acquisition and avoid its degradation…

The locked up coal assets left out earlier due to techno-commercial and safety concerns can now be unearthed through these technologies,” said CIL in a statement. The company said UG output is environmentally clean, minimally invasive on land degradation, society friendly and nearly 70% of the country’s coal reserves are conducive for UG mining. With this step, the aim of the miner is to make UG production significantly supplement the OC (Open Cast or Open-Cut) mines) output.