STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Agnipath is great opportunity, will develop trained workforce: Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran

He said that apart from the opportunity for the youth to serve the defence forces, it will also make available a very disciplined and trained workforce for the industry, including the Tata Group.

Published: 21st June 2022 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday backed the Centre's Agnipath scheme, saying apart from the opportunity for the youth to serve the defence forces, it will also make available a very disciplined and trained workforce for the industry, including the Tata Group.

He joined other industry leaders like Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka, Biocon Ltd chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Apollo Hospitals Group Joint MD Sangita Reddy who have come out in support of the scheme.

"Agnipath is not just a great opportunity for the youth to serve the nation's defence forces but it will also make available a very disciplined and trained youth for the industry, including the Tata Group," Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

ALSO READ| Plea filed in Supreme Court against Agnipath recruitment scheme, terms it 'illegal'

He further said, "We at the Tata group recognise the potential of the Agniveers and welcome the opportunity this represents." Last week, stormy protests had rocked several states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana, while peaceful agitations were held in several places against the scheme.

The Indian Railways had endured the brunt of the violence. On Monday, more than 500 trains were cancelled due to the protests. A number of opposition political parties and a significant number of military experts have also slammed the short-term recruitment scheme, saying it will adversely impact the functioning of the armed forces.

ALSO READ| Agnipath scheme: 'Some decisions may seem bitter', says PM Modi in Bengaluru

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths between the ages of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them, while the rest would retire without gratuity and pension benefits.

The government has extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrasekaran Tata Sons Agnipath Agnipath scheme Agnipath recruitment
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Deena Dayalan
    Chairman N Chandrasekaran is absolutely right if the scheme is properly implemented. Even now the Military veterans are given preference everywhere all over the world. They get credit for nearly everything for their service. I think the scheme needs more expansion/explanation like forming National Guard
    20 hours ago reply

  • Max
    Along with support for the Agnipath scheme
    23 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp