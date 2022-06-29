STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cabinet gives post facto approval to pact with  International Renewable Energy Agency

The aim of the Agreement is to drive ambition, leadership and knowledge on green energy transitions based on renewable energy in India.

Published: 29th June 2022 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave post facto approval to the strategic partnership agreement with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) which will help India in green energy transition.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of a Strategic Partnership Agreement signed between the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)," an official statement said.

According to the statement, the Agreement was signed in January 2022.

The aim of the Agreement is to drive ambition, leadership and knowledge on green energy transitions based on renewable energy in India.

It also stated that the Union Cabinet has approved the strategic partnership agreement.

The Agreement will help India's energy transition efforts and will also help the world in combating climate change.

The areas of cooperation as envisaged in the Strategic Partnership Agreement will support India in achieving its ambitious target of 500 GW of installed non-fossil fuel electricity capacity by 2030.

This in-turn will promote Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The salient features of the agreement include enhanced cooperation in the areas such as facilitating knowledge sharing from India on scaling-up renewable energy and clean energy technologies.

It will also support India's efforts on long-term energy planning and collaborate to strengthen the innovation climate in India.

The pact will also focus on moving towards cost-effective decarbonisation through catalysing development and deployment of green hydrogen.

Thus, it stated that the Strategic Partnership Agreement will help India's energy transition efforts and will also help the world in combating climate change.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Renewable Energy Agency IRENA
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp