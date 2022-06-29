STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Govt taking steps to reduce number of road accidents: Union minister V K Singh

Singh highlighted that the government has taken a series of steps which includes adopting international standards for airbags used in cars.

Published: 29th June 2022 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister V K Singh (File|PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The government is taking a series of steps to reduce the number of road accidents in the country and is also working on creating helipads at wayside amenities that are coming up along the expressways to provide emergency care, Union minister V K Singh said on Wednesday.

Addressing an event here, the minister of state for road transport and highways said that the government has placed ambulances at each toll plaza on highways but more needs to be done in this area.

"We are trying to create helipads in each one of our wayside amenities that are coming up along the expressways. It will have helipad facility and hospitals can set up trauma centres at these locations," he said.

The minister noted that 11 per cent of world accidents happen in India and "we need to work to bring down the number of road accidents to 2 lakhs per year from current 5 lakhs".

This can be rectified and brought down if all stakeholders work together, he stated.

The minister said most of the road accidents happen because of the fault of others and despite all the efforts made, very less enforcement of the awareness on road safety.

Singh highlighted that the government has taken a series of steps which includes adopting international standards for airbags used in cars.

He also emphasised on the need to create an eco-system for safety, and this includes the transport sector, drivers, driving schools.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V K Singh
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp