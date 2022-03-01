DaMENSCH  raises Rs 122 cr in Series B funding

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: D2C brand DaMENSCH has raised Rs 122.5 crore ($16.4 million) in Series B round, led by A91 Partners. Existing investors Saama Capital, Matrix Partners and Whiteboard Capital also participated in the round. Men’s lifestyle brand DaMENSCH is also targeting 3X growth in the coming fiscal year.

“We have clocked Rs 100 crore ARR in 2021 making us the fastest D2C apparel brand to reach this milestone, on the back of our strong consumer proposition,” said Anurag Saboo, Co-founder, DaMENSCH.

Currently, the portfolio has more than 200 SKUs (stock keeping units) listed across more than 15 categories and has made more than 10 million shipments to over 10,000 pin codes across the country. Gaurav Pushkar, Co-founder, DaMENSCH said, “In 2022, we will deepen our presence in the innerwear, loungewear, sleepwear, and everyday-wear categories.” Starting in 2018, DaMENSCH has achieved tremendous growth over the last 12 months, investors said.