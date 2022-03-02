STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CIL produces 64.3 mTS of coal in February

Published: 02nd March 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Coal India

Coal India Limited. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  State owned Coal India Limited on Tuesday informed that it has produced 64.3 million tonnes (MTs) of coal in February, a growth of 4% compared to the year-ago period. The company said its all out efforts are focused on ending this fiscal in the realm of 630 MTs. The total production of coal last year in February was 61.9 MTs.

“Month-on-month, CIL’s average production increased to 2.3 MTs per day in February’22. So, despite being three days lesser than January the sequential production in February was at par with the previous month,” said CIL in a statement.

The company said its production at 542.4 MTs during April-February fiscal year 22 was a historic high for this period. Coal output surged ahead by 27.3 MTs in absolute terms on a year-on-year comparison. “The company expects to post the highest ever production by the closure of FY’22, going past the previous high of 607 MTs recorded in FY’19” said a senior executive of the company.

CIL’s off-take in February has recorded a strong 12% double-digit growth at 57.4 MTs against the same month last year. The gain in absolute terms was 6.2 MTs. Progressive till February FY’22, CIL’s total off-take was nearly 600 MTs. The company said earlier only once the off-take has crossed that mark when CIL despatched 608 MTs in FY’19, which is highest to the date. 

