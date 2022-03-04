Jet Airways appoints aviation veteran Sanjiv Kapoor as CEO to rebuild its brand

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jalan Kalrock Consortium, promoters of Jet Airways, have appointed the president of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, Sanjiv Kapoor as their Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

A Wharton MBA, he will join the group exactly a month from now. His experience in the aviation and hospitality sector is expected to give a boost to Jet Airways, which is launching sometime this year.

Sanjiv has worked with Vistara Airlines (2016-19) and during his tenure, the airline grew from having 9 aircraft and 40 flights a day to 38 aircraft and over 200 flights. He is credited with upping their services and converting it into a credible brand.

He has also worked with Spicejet. He began his career with Northwest Airlines (now merged with Delta) in the US in 1997 and has also worked in Temasek Holdings. "I am certain Sanjiv will be able to lead Jet Airways and turn it into the most preferred full-service carrier in India," said Murari Lal Jalan, the lead partner of Jalan Kalrock Consortium.

Sanjiv too is optimistic about regaining the lost glory of the airline. "I look forward to leading the charge in rebuilding Jet Airways into the most preferred customer-oriented airline," Sanjiv said.

Jet Airways, from being one of the most successful private airlines in India, underwent the corporate insolvency resolution process under the Indian Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code from 20 June 2019 until 22 June 2021 and as per orders of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench.

The resolution plan for Jet Airways submitted by the Jalan Kalrock Consortium was approved and they are the new promoters of Jet Airways.