STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India's wheat exports pick up amid Russia-Ukraine war, says Food Secretary

After global prices surged due to Russia's war against Ukraine, total shipments from the country have already touched a record of 6.6 million tonne this fiscal so far.

Published: 05th March 2022 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

A farm worker winnows wheat as she works at a grain market in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Wheat exports from India, the world's second-biggest producer of the grain, have picked up after global prices surged due to Russia's war against Ukraine, and total shipments from the country have already touched a record of 6.6 million tonne this fiscal so far, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Saturday.

It is an "opportunity" for Indian exporters as the new wheat crop will be available early from March 15 onwards when compared to other global wheat producers, he said.

"Russia and Ukraine together account for almost a quarter of the global wheat supply. Their wheat crop will mature in August and September this year. As a result, global wheat prices have already gone up and are ruling in the range of Rs 24,000-25,000 per tonne," he added.

"Indian wheat exports, as a result, have picked up. By the end of February, we have already exported 6.6 million tonnes of wheat," Pandey told reporters in a virtual press conference.

So far, wheat exports have crossed the historical high of 6.5 million tonnes achieved earlier in 2012-13 fiscal, he said.

"Still one month is left, you can expect roughly about 7 million tonne plus exports this year," he said, adding that this is good news for Indian farmers and exports.

India's wheat production is estimated to touch a new record of 111.32 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) as against 109.59 million tonnes in the previous year, as per the Agriculture Ministry's second advance estimate.

Wheat, the main rabi (winter) crop, will start hitting the market from March 15 onwards.

The country also has a surplus stock of wheat in the government godowns.

Other global players will enter the market later after the end of their summer season.

"We will have adequate stock of wheat and the new crop will also be available to private players for normal export," he added.

Asked about the export of other commodities, the Secretary said sugar exports are also expected to touch 7.5 million tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year (October-September), much higher than 2 million tonnes in the last year buoyed by strong global prices.

The demand for Indian sugar is rising not because of the Russia-Ukraine crisis but due to the tight supply of sweetener for export purposes in the global market that has pushed up the international rates, he added.

In the case of edible oils for which India is heavily dependent on imports and for sunflower oil amid the Ukraine crisis, Pandey said, "Our position is quite comfortable." He said India has established sources for edible oils.

"Even during the month of March, we got the supplies (of sunflower oil) for February as scheduled as contracted. Subsequently, other edible oil supplies like soyabean oil will also be increased." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wheat exports Russia-Ukraine war Sudhanshu Pandey
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp