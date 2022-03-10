Apple launches its affordable 5G smartphone

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tech giant Apple has launched its most affordable 5G iPhone. The new iPhone - SE 5G - comes as a big upgrade of its 2020 launched second generation iPhone SE.

The new iPhone from the stable of the world’s most valuable company is available in three storage options. For the base 64GB model, the new SE is priced at $429 (roughly Rs 33,200). It also comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

In India, the retail prices of the base SE 5G will be around Rs 10,000 more than US prices at Rs 43,900. The ‘budget’ smartphone will go on sale in the domestic market from March 18. Analysts feel that the new phone will help Apple to increase its share in the Indian smartphone market.

“While it is too early to predict, I believe Apple’s market share in the domestic market will breach the 5% mark in near future. They have got an excellent line-up now with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini raking in solid numbers due seasonal offers and price cuts,” said a senior smartphone analyst.

According to research firm CMR, Apple registered a 48% growth in iPhone shipments in India in the calendar year 2021, and was on course to log a record 4.4 % market share for the full year. Another firm Counterpoint noted that Apple was one of the fastest growing brands in 2021 with 108% YoY growth in shipments