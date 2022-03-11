Annalect India sets up fourth Centre of Excellence; to double upsize by year-end

By PTI

CHENNAI: Annalect India, part of Annalect Global and Omnicom Group, a global marketing communications company, on Friday said it has set up a Centre of Excellence in the city, the fourth such facility in the country.

The company has established three Centres of Excellence each in Gurugram, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and has over 1,000 employees.

The Chennai office, located in Guindy would be a collaboration and an experience hub for Chennai and as part of its growth strategy, the company would be hiring specialists in the field of technology, media services, marketing sciences and creative services.

The Chennai office already employs over 100 people at present, the company said in a statement here.

"Last year, we doubled our workforce by hiring some of the best talents in the country to work with our global partners in the Omnicom Group network. Expanding our brick and mortar offices is part of our conscious efforts to reach out locally and provide job opportunities to the youth across the country", Annalect India, President, Vishal Srivastava said.

The Chennai office was one of the 'key milestones' in the company's growth journey to recruit diverse and ingenious talent of the country, he said.

"Guindy is a strategic location for our 4th Centre of Excellence that provides us with a robust network of talent in the Chennai region," he said. "Our growth in talent diversity and strength is mirrored in our endeavour to bring our offices closer to our people, located in different parts of the country," he said.

On the opening of the Chennai centre, company managing partner, Kiran Guruswami said, "It is no secret that there is quality talent in and around the city with strong roots in science, technology, engineering and arts that will help us scale faster and drive success for global Omnicom agencies and clients."

"We are looking to double our size in Chennai by end of 2022," he said.

Annalect India supports partner agencies in driving greater efficiencies and value in marketing through our expertise in media, data, creative services and technology for global brands.

The workforce comprises engineers, product managers, data architects, marketing experts, analytical thinkers, creative designers among others.