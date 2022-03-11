STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

International flights to take off from March 27, but airlines wonder if business will

Airlines are not sure of the viability of all international sectors as many passengers may not be wanting to fly abroad yet, with the ongoing war in Ukraine and the aftermath of Covid

Published: 11th March 2022 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Vistara

Tatas, who have four carriers under their banner (Air India, Air India Express, Vistara and Air Asia), would offer the largest network of international destinations (File Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Restarting international flights by March 27 is proving to be an uphill task for domestic carriers as they would have to completely overhaul and reschedule all their operations.

"Our load factors were just about picking up in the domestic sector and restarting international operations would mean restructuring all our ongoing operations. For instance, in the past, the aircraft we used for domestic operations during the day was used to fly on international sectors like Dubai and Bangkok in the night. Now, we are trying to streamline our schedules in a way that we can optimally utilise the aircraft. Also, pilots and crew have to be redeployed for the international sector, so there is a lot of work at hand," said an official of a leading domestic carrier in India.

Airlines are not sure of the viability of all international sectors as many passengers may not be wanting to fly abroad yet, with the ongoing war in Ukraine and the aftermath of Covid.

Tatas, who have four carriers under their banner (Air India, Air India Express, Vistara and Air Asia), would offer the largest network of international destinations. Whether they rationalise the routes and fly as a single entity, or fly as competitors on the same route one would have to wait and see.

"The restart of scheduled international operations does provide opportunities for further expansion. At Vistara, we are evaluating some options and working on additional flights," said a Vistara spokesperson.

"We welcome the government’s decision to allow the resumption of scheduled international operations from India. This step will provide an impetus to economic recovery. We will soon be announcing our schedule," said an official statement released by IndiGo.

IndiGo says it will reopen all its international destinations in a staggered manner. Meanwhile, airlines are struggling to cope with the hike in the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF). Since January, the price of ATF has increased by over Rs 19,000 per kilolitre. Jet fuel comprises nearly 30 per cent of the cost of flying an airline and  carriers are already feeling the pinch.

Operating an airline is a high-risk business. Airlines globally were impacted first by the outbreak of the pandemic and more recently the war in Ukraine. It remains to be seen when they are able to spread their wings again and become commercially viable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International flights
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp