International flights to take off from March 27, but airlines wonder if business will

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Restarting international flights by March 27 is proving to be an uphill task for domestic carriers as they would have to completely overhaul and reschedule all their operations.

"Our load factors were just about picking up in the domestic sector and restarting international operations would mean restructuring all our ongoing operations. For instance, in the past, the aircraft we used for domestic operations during the day was used to fly on international sectors like Dubai and Bangkok in the night. Now, we are trying to streamline our schedules in a way that we can optimally utilise the aircraft. Also, pilots and crew have to be redeployed for the international sector, so there is a lot of work at hand," said an official of a leading domestic carrier in India.

Airlines are not sure of the viability of all international sectors as many passengers may not be wanting to fly abroad yet, with the ongoing war in Ukraine and the aftermath of Covid.

Tatas, who have four carriers under their banner (Air India, Air India Express, Vistara and Air Asia), would offer the largest network of international destinations. Whether they rationalise the routes and fly as a single entity, or fly as competitors on the same route one would have to wait and see.

"The restart of scheduled international operations does provide opportunities for further expansion. At Vistara, we are evaluating some options and working on additional flights," said a Vistara spokesperson.

"We welcome the government’s decision to allow the resumption of scheduled international operations from India. This step will provide an impetus to economic recovery. We will soon be announcing our schedule," said an official statement released by IndiGo.

IndiGo says it will reopen all its international destinations in a staggered manner. Meanwhile, airlines are struggling to cope with the hike in the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF). Since January, the price of ATF has increased by over Rs 19,000 per kilolitre. Jet fuel comprises nearly 30 per cent of the cost of flying an airline and carriers are already feeling the pinch.

Operating an airline is a high-risk business. Airlines globally were impacted first by the outbreak of the pandemic and more recently the war in Ukraine. It remains to be seen when they are able to spread their wings again and become commercially viable.