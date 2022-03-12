STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Power ministry eases burdensome compliances in 1st phase of Ease of Doing Business action plan

As per the government statement, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has simplified the implementation of the Standards and Labelling (S&L) program. 

Published: 12th March 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The power ministry on Friday informed that it has eased 79 burdensome compliances related to issues affecting industry and consumers during 2021 and 22 burdensome compliances in the first phase of Action Plan 2022 of the ease of doing business (EoDB). 

As per the government statement, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has simplified the implementation of the Standards and Labelling (S&L) programme.  It had also introduced Digitalisation and Online tracking of status of application for manufacturers.

Central Transmission Utility (CTU) has eased Connectivity Bank Guarantee under revised RE procedure unlocking about `400 crore for RE Developers.  Ease of Doing Business-Reducing Compliance Burden (EoDB-RCB) is a programme of government to reduce the regulatory compliance burden on citizens and businesses. 

