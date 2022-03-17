STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One Moto India inks pact with Reliance General Insurance to provide motor insurance 

Published: 17th March 2022 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

One Moto, electric scooter

An EV scooter model of One Moto (Photo | Twitter, onemotoEV)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Electric two-wheeler maker One Moto India on Thursday said it has partnered with Reliance General Insurance to provide motor insurance to its customers.

The company, which has launched three electric scooters -- Byka, Electa, and Commuta, said the partnership will enable easy insurance service to its customers.

One Moto India Vice-President, Marketing & Sales, Aditya Reddy said the company has been strengthening its services and product portfolio.

As the company moves ahead in sync with the strategy, he said the association with Reliance General Insurance is another milestone achieved.

"As the nation makes the responsible shift towards e-mobility for a better and greener future, we have an equally significant contribution to make in the process.

Our partnership with One Moto reflects our commitment and is aimed at achieving those goals," Reliance General Insurance Chief Distribution Officer Anand Singhi said.

Earlier this year, the company had announced plans to invest Rs 250 crore to set up a manufacturing unit in Telangana with a capacity of 40,000 units in the first phase.

