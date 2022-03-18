Mindtree opens a new facility in Pune  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mid-size IT services company Mindtree has announced the inauguration of its second facility in Pune, expanding its presence in the city.

Located at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Tech Park, the facility has the capacity to accommodate more than 350 professionals, Mindtree said.

Mindtree began operations in Pune in 2009 with more than 2 lakh sq.ft. facility in Hinjawadi that can accommodate over 1,300 professionals.

On the back of rising global demand for its digital transformation services, the company has grown rapidly in Pune over the last few years and today employs more than 3,700 professionals in the city with more than a third of its workforce consisting of women professionals.

Despite the pandemic, the IT services company said its Pune headcount has grown by 2.5 times. The Pune centre is the company’s third largest globally in terms of headcount.

From Pune, Mindtree provides digital transformation services to some of the largest communications, media, technology, retail, CPG, manufacturing, banking, financial services, insurance, travel, transportation, hospitality, and healthcare companies in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

“We are very pleased with our experience in Pune,” said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and Managing Director of Mindtree. “As one of India’s leading entrepreneurial, industrial and R&D hubs with robust educational infrastructure, rich talent pool, and a forward-looking work ethic, Pune epitomizes all key virtues of a world-class IT destination."

The company is also working with more colleges in Pune. "We continue to aggressively hire experienced professionals as well as fresh technology graduates for our Pune operations to help our growing roster of customers accelerate their digital transformation journeys," said Nikhil Datar, Global Delivery Head for Communications, Media and Technology, and Head of Pune Center at Mindtree.

The Bengaluru-based company reported a 34% increase in its net profit at Rs 437 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal, and its revenue was Rs 2,750 crore. It has recruited nearly 4,500 employees in the third quarter and its global headcount is over 31,900.