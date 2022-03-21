STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CII calls for making Open Access almost free for EV Charing from renewable sources 

"The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has called for an early policy notification for facilitating the sourcing of power from green sources for charging of Electric Vehicles," the body said in a

Published: 21st March 2022 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Confederation of Indian Industry

Confederation of Indian Industry (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Industry body CII on Monday called for making Open Access almost free for charging electric vehicles from green sources like solar and wind energy.

Open Access enables heavy users of more than 1 MW connected load to buy cheap power from the open market. 

"The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has called for an early policy notification for facilitating the sourcing of power from green sources for charging of Electric Vehicles," the body said in a statement.

It explained that this is especially required at the standalone charging point level as currently, it is not feasible under the ambit of prevailing electricity regulation where a minimum of 1 MW load at the point of consumption is needed to avail power under Open Access.

No charging station would be requiring the power of this order (1 MW) at one location during the initial 10 years.

It is, therefore, prudent to lower the threshold of open access for sourcing power from green sources like solar, it pointed out.

Industry bodies, including CII, have been seeking such policy measures, which were reflected in various state EV policies where they articulated for encouraging power supply through Open Access.

However, it said without having enabling rules framed under the statute, implementation would be difficult.

Taking cognizance of such need and demand, the Ministry of Power came out with a draft notification on August 16, 2021, titled "Draft Electricity (promoting renewable energy through Green Energy Open Access) Rules, 202", seeking comments from various stakeholders.

The draft rule provides for lowering the threshold for sourcing power from green sources to 100 KW.

This is the need of the hour and would catapult the transition of the transportation ecosystem -- from fossil fuel to green electricity.

The CII urged the Power Ministry to finalise the rule as more than six months have elapsed.

It would be one concrete step towards meeting the goal under the "Panchamrit declaration".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Industry body CII CII The Confederation of Indian Industry Electric vehicles
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp