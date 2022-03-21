STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Diesel price up by Rs 25 per litre for bulk users; no change in retail prices

The oil marketing companies on Sunday hiked the price of diesel by Rs 25 per litre for a bulk users such as state bus fleets and malls and airports. 

Published: 21st March 2022 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The oil marketing companies on Sunday hiked the price of diesel by Rs 25 per litre for bulk users such as state bus fleets and malls and airports.  The hike is in line with a near 40% rise in international oil prices. However, there are no changes in retail prices, which means common people will not have any direct impact on the hike.

The price of diesel sold to bulk users, after the hike is Rs 122.05 per litre in Mumbai. This was Rs 94.14 a litre price of the same fuel sold at petrol pumps.  In Delhi, diesel costs Rs 86.67 a litre at the petrol pump, but for bulk or industrial users, it is priced at about Rs 115.

The petrol pump sales have jumped by a fifth this month after bulk users like bus fleet operators and Industrial users queued up at petrol pumps to buy fuel.  However, they are supposed to order directly from oil companies. 

Thus, it was widening the losses of retailers like Nayara Energy, Jio-bp and Shell. It is believed that the wide difference of about Rs 25 per litre between the bulk user rate and petrol pump price has prompted bulk users to refuel at petrol pumps rather than book tankers directly from oil companies.

The oil marketing companies have not hiked retail prices of petrol and diesel since November 4, 2021 despite a surge in global fuel prices. Many were in believed that prices started hiking once the election in five states gets over.

Surge in sales at petrol pumps
The petrol pump sales have jumped by a fifth this month after bulk users like bus fleet operators and Industrial users queued up at petrol pumps to buy fuel. They are to order directly from oil firms

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diesel petrol Oil Price Hike Shell Jio-bp
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp