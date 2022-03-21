Diesel price up by Rs 25 per litre for bulk users; no change in retail prices

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The oil marketing companies on Sunday hiked the price of diesel by Rs 25 per litre for bulk users such as state bus fleets and malls and airports. The hike is in line with a near 40% rise in international oil prices. However, there are no changes in retail prices, which means common people will not have any direct impact on the hike.

The price of diesel sold to bulk users, after the hike is Rs 122.05 per litre in Mumbai. This was Rs 94.14 a litre price of the same fuel sold at petrol pumps. In Delhi, diesel costs Rs 86.67 a litre at the petrol pump, but for bulk or industrial users, it is priced at about Rs 115.

The petrol pump sales have jumped by a fifth this month after bulk users like bus fleet operators and Industrial users queued up at petrol pumps to buy fuel. However, they are supposed to order directly from oil companies.

Thus, it was widening the losses of retailers like Nayara Energy, Jio-bp and Shell. It is believed that the wide difference of about Rs 25 per litre between the bulk user rate and petrol pump price has prompted bulk users to refuel at petrol pumps rather than book tankers directly from oil companies.

The oil marketing companies have not hiked retail prices of petrol and diesel since November 4, 2021 despite a surge in global fuel prices. Many were in believed that prices started hiking once the election in five states gets over.

