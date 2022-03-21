STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ola Electric invests in Israeli battery tech firm StoreDot 

As part of the investment in StoreDot, Ola Electric will have access to the company's XFC battery technology that charges a battery from 0 to 100 per cent in just 5 minutes, it added.

Published: 21st March 2022 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Ola, Ola Electric

Ola logo.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ola Electric on Monday said it has invested in Israeli cell technology company StoreDot, a pioneer in batteries with extreme fast charging (XFC) solutions.

The investment in StoreDot is the first of several global strategic investments planned by the company as it looks to ramp up its core R&D in advanced cell chemistry and manufacturing as well as other battery technologies and new energy systems, Ola Electric said in a statement.

As part of the investment in StoreDot, Ola Electric will have access to the company's XFC battery technology that charges a battery from 0 to 100 per cent in just 5 minutes, it added.

Ola will also have exclusive rights to manufacture batteries integrating StoreDot's fast charging technology in India, the company said.

The company, however, did not disclose financial details.

Ola plans to set up a gigafactory for manufacturing cells in the country to meet the demand for its electric two-wheelers.

ALSO READ | Ola Electric to hike prices from next purchase window 

It has already submitted a bid under the government's PLI scheme for advanced chemistry cell battery storage.

"The future of EVs lies in better, faster and high energy density batteries, capable of rapid charging and delivering higher range.

We are increasing our investments in core cell and battery technologies and ramping up our in-house capabilities and global talent hiring, as well as partnering with global companies doing cutting edge work in this field," Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Ola, said.

The company's partnership with StoreDot is of strategic importance and a first of many, he added.

"Both companies are committed to delivering a zero-emissions world, breathing clean air in our cities and ensuring that EV drivers never have to worry about charging times and range anxiety.

Ola Electric's plans to bring StoreDot's extreme fast-charging battery technology to India, and manufacture for its range of EVs will offer Indian consumers vastly superior range and charging speed performance," StoreDot CEO Doron Myersdorf said.

He further said: "We are also offering our customers a clear, hype-free technology roadmap that will extend far into the future of delivering 100 miles of range in just a 2-minute charge, within a decade".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ola Electric Israeli StoreDot Batteries XFC battery
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp