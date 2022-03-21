STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee slumps 26 paise to 76.10 against US dollar in early trade

On Thursday, the rupee spurted by 37 paise to close at 75.84 against the US dollar.

Published: 21st March 2022 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

Image of money for representational purpose. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee declined 26 paise to 76.10 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, following its Asian peers after crude oil prices and the American dollar reversed their recent declines. Besides, a lacklustre trend in domestic equities also weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 76.08 against the US dollar, then slipped further to 76.10, registering a decline of 26 paise from the last close.

On Thursday, the rupee spurted by 37 paise to close at 75.84 against the US dollar.

The forex market was closed on Friday on account of Holi.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 3.10 per cent to USD 111.28 per barrel.

The Indian Rupee opened weak against the US dollar as crude oil prices and the dollar reversed some of their recent declines, said Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.

Moreover, most of the Asian currencies have started weaker and will also weigh on sentiments, Iyer noted.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08 per cent to 98.31.

The US Dollar has bounced back from recent declines as Federal Reserve officials said the central bank may need to be more aggressive to deal with inflation, Iyer said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 213.2 points or 0.37 per cent lower at 57,650.73, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 61.10 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 17,225.95.

Amid intensifying the Russia-Ukraine conflict, investors assessed diplomatic efforts to negotiate an end to the war.

Foreign institutional investors remained net gainers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,800.14 crore, according to stock exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US Dollar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp