BHEL appoints Upinder Singh as director 

Published: 22nd March 2022 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

BHEL

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Tuesday said it has appointed Upinder Singh Matharu its Director (Power). Matharu has assumed the charge at the company.

"On his appointment as Director on the Board of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Upinder Singh Matharu, 58, has assumed charge as Director (Power) of the Public Sector Engineering and Manufacturing Enterprise," a company statement said.

Before this, Matharu was heading BHEL's Power Sector Eastern Region as Executive Director.

He is a 1984 batch Mechanical Engineering graduate from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala, and holds a post-graduate degree in Business Administration (Marketing), besides being a Government certified Energy Manager and Auditor from Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

Matharu joined BHEL in 1985 at its industrial valves plant (IVP), Goindwal.

He has diverse and versatile experience spanning nearly 37 years, working initially in the IVP and Tiruchirappalli manufacturing units.

During his tenure in Project Management, he was instrumental in developing and evolving various project management practices and systems of the company, besides making significant contributions to the power sector capacity addition.

