IT companies set to call employees back to office

BENGALURU: It firms in India are showing keen interest to bring their employees back to offices in a phased manner. When the pandemic struck in March 2020, all companies including the IT sector asked their employees to work from home. Though companies are now focusing on the hybrid model, they are also gearing up to welcome their workforce back to offices.

In an email to employees, US-headquartered IT company Cognizant Technology Solutions told its associates that they will be providing additional guidance in the coming weeks on returning to the office. “Over the past several weeks, we have seen governments around the world ease Covid-19 restrictions, which we hope signals that the end of the pandemic is in sight. In line with these changes, and based on business demand, we will no longer require social distancing in cognizant facilities, unless required by local regulations or at the discretion of country managers,” Cognizant told employees.

Earlier in December last year, Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries said we will begin to return to office in April 2022. The firm, which employs over 2 lakh people in India, said they will adopt a hybrid work model as part of its return to office efforts. Infosys too has been focusing on the hybrid model. When asked about Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) plans to bring employees back to work, Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer, TCS, said that they will be getting their employees back to offices in the coming months.

“We are already starting to encourage our associates to return to their respective offices and depute branches. We look forward to seeing our campuses bustling with young energy in the coming months, across all our global offices spread across 46 countries,” he said.

The firm said it is committed to adopting the 25X25 model, which will require just 25% of associates to work from office at any given point in time, and they need not spend more than 25% of their time in the office.

