Emirates decides to resume all scheduled flights out of India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Emirates will resume all its scheduled operations from India beginning in April. This follows the Indian government's decision to permit all scheduled carriers to resume their international operations from March 27.

Emirates will operate 170 weekly flights from nine cities within India. These include Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram.

Emirates is also going to resume flying the Airbus A380, which is a double-decker aircraft.

Meanwhile, UAE has revised its Covid travel restrictions and protocols in response to positive indicators that the emirate has entered the pandemic recovery phase.

The updated regulations from the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, have removed the Green List system for all passengers flying from Abu Dhabi.

Fully vaccinated inbound passengers from India are no longer required to take an RTPCR test before boarding their flights at Indian airports. They must still present an official Covid 19 vaccination certificate with a readable QR Code upon arrival.

Unvaccinated inbound travellers must still show a negative PCR test result obtained within 48 hours of their scheduled departure, or a Covid recovery certificate dated within 30 days of departure, complete with a redable QR Code.

Travellers under the age of 12 are exempt.