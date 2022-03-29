STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Nearly 2,500 complaints against digital lending apps, says Finance Ministry 

With 572 complaints against illegal lending apps, Maharashtra tops the list, followed by Karnataka (394) and Delhi (352).

Published: 29th March 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With 572 complaints against illegal lending apps, Maharashtra tops the list, followed by Karnataka (394) and Delhi (352). The finance ministry on Monday said a total of 2,562 complaints have been received against digital lending apps between January 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. This was the period during which digital lending apps gained popularity amid job losses due to Covid-19.

As per the findings of RBI’s Working Group on digital lending, the number of illegal lending apps stood at approximately 600 from 1 January 2021 to 28 February 2021. “As per RBI, “Sachet”, a portal established by RBI under State Level Coordination Committee mechanism for registering complaints by the public against unregistered entities has received approximately 2,562 complaints against digital lending apps,” the ministry told Lok Sabha.

The Department of Supervision, RBI has been designated as the nodal department for dealing with complaints against unauthorised digital lending platforms/Mobile Apps and a mechanism to handle specific references on unauthorised digital lending platforms/ Mobile Apps has been laid down, the finance ministry said. 

RBI had cautioned the general public not to fall prey to unscrupulous activities of unauthorised digital lending platforms/Mobile Apps and verify the antecedents of the company/ firm offering such loans.

RBI warning to general public
The Department of Supervision, RBI has been designated as the nodal department for dealing with complaints against unauthorised digital lending platforms. RBI had cautioned the public not to fall prey to unscrupulous activities of unauthorised digital lending platforms and verify the antecedents of the company offering such loans.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Illegal lending App Maharashtra RBI Job loss
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp