STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 102.50 per cylinder 

With this third straight monthly increase, the 19-kg commercial cooking gas cylinder will now cost Rs 2,355.50, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Published: 01st May 2022 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Chart, arrow, economy, results, graph, retail, sales

For representational purpose.. (Photo | Pixabay)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was on Sunday hiked by Rs 102.50, the third straight monthly increase.

With this, the 19-kg commercial cooking gas cylinder will now cost Rs 2,355.50, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The commercial LPG price was increased by Rs 105 on March 1 and by Rs 250 on April 1. However, there has been no change in the prices of domestic gas cylinders.

In March, the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder is costing Rs 949.50 in Delhi from March 22 onwards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp