Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 102.50 per cylinder
With this third straight monthly increase, the 19-kg commercial cooking gas cylinder will now cost Rs 2,355.50, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
Published: 01st May 2022 06:56 PM | Last Updated: 01st May 2022 06:56 PM
NEW DELHI: The price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was on Sunday hiked by Rs 102.50, the third straight monthly increase.
With this, the 19-kg commercial cooking gas cylinder will now cost Rs 2,355.50, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
The commercial LPG price was increased by Rs 105 on March 1 and by Rs 250 on April 1. However, there has been no change in the prices of domestic gas cylinders.
In March, the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder is costing Rs 949.50 in Delhi from March 22 onwards.