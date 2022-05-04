Tata Technologies offers to set up electric vehicle production centre in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Tata Technologies has offered to set up an electric vehicle production centre in Punjab. A delegation from the company called on the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here on Wednesday. During the deliberations, the delegation comprising Global CEO of Tata Technologies Warren Harris, President Global HR and IT Pawan Bhageria and others evinced keen interest to set up this unit in the state with a current investment of Rs 250 crore and future investment of Rs 1,600 crore.

The delegation said that it will lay thrust on development of MSME in the EV segment with a focus on cleaner mobility and creating jobs for youth in Punjab. The visiting delegation said the company will also ensure skill development of youth in the state.

Welcoming the initiative, Chief Minister Mann assured fulsome support and cooperation to Tata Technologies for the project. He said that Punjab government is committed for accelerating industrial growth in the state and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause. Mann said that the government is duty bound to reverse the trend of Punjabi youth going abroad in search of green pastures for their careers by ensuring that best employment opportunities could be created here through such projects.

He said that the state government is already roping in more industrial tycoons from across the country to set up their ventures in the state. He said Punjab has emerged as one of the most investment friendly destinations in the country. Mann said that investment friendly policies of the state government coupled with hardworking, dedicated and skilled human resources are a boon for industrial development.

Meanwhile, it was also decided in the meeting that the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar based Lamrin Tech Skill University (LTSU) will collaborate with IBM, an anchor partner, and with Tata Technologies and Ansys Corporation for setting up high end technology labs through Innovation Centre for Education with an investment of Rs 602 crore. This will help in producing a pool of skilled labour required for industrial houses in the state.