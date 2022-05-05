Tatas to set up electric vehicles unit in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The AAP government in Punjab has landed a big investment proposal worth Rs 1,850 crore in its kitty from Tata Technologies, which has offered to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing unit in the state. A delegation of the company, comprising Global CEO Warren Harris, and President (HR and IT) Pawan Bhageria, met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday to discuss the proposal. The company offered to set up the unit with an initial investment of Rs 250 crore, with plans to pump in Rs 1,600 crore at a later stage.

The delegation said that it will lay thrust on development of MSME in the e-vehicle segment with a focus on cleaner mobility and creating jobs for the youth in Punjab. The visiting delegation said the company will also ensure skill development of the youth in the state.

Mann assured full support and cooperation to the Tatas for this project and said his government would extend all help to identify land and get clearances for the manufacturing unit as early as possible. Mann said such projects would help generate jobs for the state’s youth and stop them from leaving the state for green pastures. The CM said Punjab aims to be among the most investment-friendly destinations and his government is already roping in more industrial tycoons to set up their ventures in the state.