Adani Power Q4 net up at Rs 4,645 crore, revenue jumps to Rs 13,308 crore

Adani Power on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,645 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 2022. 

Published: 06th May 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

A technician repairs power supply lines at a power plant of Adani Power. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Adani Power on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,645 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 2022. The company had reported a net profit of meagre Rs 13 crore in the same period a year ago. The total revenue of the company has jumped to Rs 13,308 crore in the said quarter from Rs 6,902 crore reported in the same month a year ago. 

Further, the consolidated EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation witnessed an increase of 271% to Rs 7,942 crore from `. Rs 2,143 crore in Q4FY21. The EBITDA growth, according to the company, was aided by prior period income recognition, greater shortfall claims due to high import coal prices, and higher merchant and short-term tariffs and volumes, as compared to Q4FY 2020-21.

The company said during this quarter, APL, along with the power plants of its subsidiaries achieved an average plant load factor (PLF) of 52.1%, and aggregate sales volumes of 13.1 Billion Units (BU). In comparison, during Q4 FY 2020-21, APL and its subsidiaries achieved an average PLF of 59.6% and sales volume of 14.8 BU. Operating performance during the quarter was affected due to high import coal prices and plant overhaul, partially offset by improved volumes due to high demand for power.

In this quarter, Adani Power completed the acquisition of Essar Power M P Limited (“EPMPL”),  and after the acquisition its thermal power generation capacity has increased to 13,610 MW.

