Jet Airways CEO tells staff to keep laser-like focus’

NEW DELHI: Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor on Friday asked the airline’s staff to “maintain laser-like focus” and said “there was no room for complacency” as the airline, which was grounded in April 2019, is all set to return to the skies.

This order from the CEO came a day after the airline conducted its test flight to get the air operator certificate (AOC). Aviation regulator - Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)- grants operators license to fly their aircraft for commercial purposes after they conduct successful test flights. Thursday’s test flight by Jet Airways to and from Hyderabad airport was part of this exercise as it was gearing up to re-launch operations under its new promoters Jalan-Kalrock Consortium.

“Yesterday was a momentous and emotional day for all of us, with a Jet-registered aircraft flown back in the air after a gap of over years!” Kapoor said in his e-mail to employees. Kapoor said the aircraft has been re-born on its birthday — May 5.