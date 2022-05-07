STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jet Airways CEO tells staff to keep laser-like focus’

This order fromn the CEO came a day after the airline conducted its test flight to get the air operator certificate (AOC). 

Published: 07th May 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor on Friday asked the airline’s staff to “maintain laser-like focus” and said “there was no room for complacency” as the airline, which was grounded in April 2019, is all set to return to the skies. 

This order from the CEO came a day after the airline conducted its test flight to get the air operator certificate (AOC). Aviation regulator - Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)- grants operators license to fly their aircraft for commercial purposes after they conduct successful test flights. Thursday’s test flight by Jet Airways to and from Hyderabad airport was part of this exercise as it was gearing up to re-launch operations under its new promoters Jalan-Kalrock Consortium.

“Yesterday was a momentous and emotional day for all of us, with a Jet-registered aircraft flown back in the air after a gap of over years!” Kapoor said in his e-mail to employees. Kapoor said the aircraft has been re-born on its birthday — May 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jet Airways Sanjiv Kapoor DGCA
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp