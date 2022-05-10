STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India, Oman to hold meeting to boost economic ties on Wednesday 

The meeting would be co-chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Omani counterpart. 

Published: 10th May 2022 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Commerce and industry ministers of India and Oman will hold a meeting here on Wednesday to discuss ways to further boost economic ties between the two countries, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Oman's Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Minister Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef is leading a high-level multi-sectoral delegation to India from May 10-14, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The 48 members delegation includes senior officials and business representatives from diverse areas, spanning health, pharmaceuticals, mining, tourism, energy, shipping, telecommunication and real estate, it added.

"During the visit, senior officials from both the sides would be participating in the 10th Session of the India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) to be held on May 11," according to the statement.

The meeting would be co-chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Omani counterpart. The bilateral trade between the two countries has risen by 82 per cent to USD 9.94 billion in 2021-22. On May 12, a meeting of the India-Oman Joint Business Council (JBC) will be jointly organised by Ficci and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"A number of other engagements in New Delhi and Mumbai, including B2B events, industry interactions, Investor meetings and so on are scheduled for the visiting Omani delegation during their stay in India," it added.

Major items of Indian exports to that country include mineral fuels, textiles, machinery, electrical items, chemicals, iron and steel, tea, coffee, spices, rice, meat products and seafood. Major imports include urea, LNG, polypropylene, lubricating oil, dates and chromite ore.

