STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Philip Morris offers USD 16 billion for Swedish smokeless tobacco firm

Stockholm-based Swedish Match derives more than 65 percent of its revenue from smoke-free products, including chewing tobacco and the Zyn brand of nicotine pouches.

Published: 11th May 2022 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

A Pack of Marlboro cigarettes. (File photo)

A Pack of Marlboro cigarettes. (File photo)

By AFP

STOCKHOLM: Marlboro-maker Philip Morris International said Wednesday it offered $16 billion to acquire smokeless tobacco company Swedish Match as the US group aims to move away from its traditional cigarette business.

The board of Swedish Match recommended that its shareholders accept the bid of 106 Swedish kronor per share, nearly 40 percent above its closing share price on Monday, the companies said in separate statements. The deal would total 161.2 billion Swedish kronor (15 billion euros).

Stockholm-based Swedish Match derives more than 65 percent of its revenue from smoke-free products, including chewing tobacco and the Zyn brand of nicotine pouches.

Philip Morris announced in 2016 a long-term goal to stop selling cigarettes and replace them with alternatives that it says are less harmful.

The US company sells cigarette brands such as Marlboro and Chesterfield in 180 markets outside the United States and has invested billions of dollars since 2008 in vapor products, oral nicotine and other "reduced-risk" products.

Last year it clinched a controversial takeover of British breathing inhaler manufacturer Vectura, despite fierce opposition from health campaigners and medical groups.

The group plans to generate at least $1 billion in annual net revenues from nicotine-free products by 2025. Philip Morris and Swedish Match had confirmed the takeover talks on Monday following a Wall Street Journal report.

"We are pleased to announce this exciting next step in Philip Morris International's and Swedish Match's trajectory toward a smoke-free future," the US company's chief executive, Jacek Olczak, said in a statement.

"Underpinned by compelling strategic and financial rationale, this combination would create a global smoke-free champion -- strengthened by complementary geographic footprints, commercial capabilities and product portfolios -- and open up significant platforms for growth in the US and internationally," he said.

Swedish Match chairman Conny Karlsson told AFP that the deal was a "good offer" for shareholders. "It's great to have the chance to broaden the distribution of our products, which can compete with cigarettes," Karlsson said.

Snus scandal 
Swedish Match is also known for making cigars and "snus", a form of snuff particular to Nordic countries.

The sale of snus, a moist powder tobacco originating from dry snuff, is illegal across the European Union, but Sweden has an exemption. It contains nicotine and comes in teabag-like pouches that are placed under the lip.

In 2012, Swedish Match said an associate to the EU's then health commissioner had sought a 60-million-euro payment from the company to push for a proposed tobacco law that would lift the snus ban. 

The firm filed a complaint with the European Anti-Fraud Office and the health commissioner, John Dalli, resigned from his post. Dalli appeared in a Maltese court this year on charges of bribery and trading in influence over the lobbying scandal. 

Swedish Match shares rose by almost nine percent to 103.50 kroner following the takeover bid. Philip Morris, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, was up 0.6 percent to $99.47 in electronic trading before the stock market opened.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marlboro Philip Morris International smokeless tobacco company acquire Swedish Match takeover smoke-free champion
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp