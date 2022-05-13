Google announces new safety features including removal of search results 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When people use internet, they want to have control over how their personal information. Keeping this in mind, Google has announced a new tool to accompany updated removal policies so that anyone can request the removal of Google Search results that contain information such as their contact details, including phone numbers, home and email addresses.

This new feature will be available in the coming months on its app. At the Google I/O Developers Conference, held on Wednesday, the internet giant announced many new features including privacy measures. Now users can customise the type of advertisements they want to see by selecting from a range of topics they are interested in or they can opt to watch fewer ads.

Also, a new account safety status has been introduced. “We’re adding safety status to your apps so you never have to worry about the security of your Google Account. These updates will feature a simple yellow alert icon on your profile picture that will flag actions you should take to secure your account,” said Jen Fitzpatrick, SVP, Core Systems and Experiences, Google in a blogpost.

It will also continue its passwordless future with 2-Step Verification (2SV) auto enrolment to help people boost the security of their Google accounts and reduce their risk of getting phished. “This builds on our work last year to auto enrol 150+ mn accounts in 2SV and successfully reduce account takeovers,” Fitzpatrick said. While addressing the conference, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet said, “Around the world, we have mapped 1.6 bn buildings and over 60 mn-km of roads to date.