STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Paytm reports 72% surge in losses to Rs 762 crore in fourth quarter of FY22

The company’s revenues from operations were up by 89 percent year-on-year, coming in at Rs 1,541 crore.

Published: 21st May 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Paytm. Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Paytm. Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One97 Communications, the parent firm of fintech firm Paytm, on Friday reported a 72% increase in its loss at Rs 762 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021-22. The company had posted a loss of Rs 444 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. For the full year FY22, the company’s losses grew by 41% to 2,396 crore from Rs 1,701 loss crore in FY21. 

The company’s revenues from operations were up by 89 percent year-on-year, coming in at Rs 1,541 crore. For the full year, its consolidated revenue from operations grew by 77% to Rs 4,974 Cr in FY 2022 from Rs 2,802 Cr for the FY 2021.Despite a sharp surge in losses, Paytm claims it is on track to achieve break-even by quarter ending September 2023. 

“Paytm ended the fiscal year with strong growth across our businesses and reductions in EBITDA losses, which puts us well on track to achieve operating breakeven by the quarter ending September 2023.”It added, “One of the highlights of the quarter has been the rapid growth of our lending products which provides us with an attractive profit pool.

In April 2022, we reached an annualised run rate of approximately Rs 20,000 Cr of disbursement through our platform.”The company said that in Q4 FY22, it witnessed strong improvement in contribution margins to 35%, up from 31% in Q3 FY22 and 21% in Q4 FY 2021. 

This was driven by significant improvement in payments contribution margins, growth of high-margin financial Services, and increased margin in merchant services (Commerce & Cloud) vertical,” said the 
fintech firm. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paytm One97 Communications
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp