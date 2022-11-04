Air India to invest big amount in AI Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after acquiring 100% stake in AirAsia India, Air India managing director and

CEO Campbell Wilson said they will be investing significantly to grow Air India Express’ fleet, network, and market share in the coming months and years.

Air India, which now is owned by the salt-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group, is merging AirAsia India with Air India Express to form one single low-cost airline platform within Air India Group in about 12 months.

The new entity will be rebranded as Air India Express. “Bringing AirAsia India into our family and merging it with AI Express, will allow us to build a much stronger low-cost carrier . The two airlines’ route networks are highly complementary and, operated together, feature 52 aircraft and a footprint of over 20 domestic and 13 global destinations,” said Wilson in a note to the staff of AirAsia India on Thursday. “The combined airline will eventually operate under the Air India Express name but will draw from the best of airlines,”

NEW DELHI: A day after acquiring 100% stake in AirAsia India, Air India managing director and CEO Campbell Wilson said they will be investing significantly to grow Air India Express’ fleet, network, and market share in the coming months and years. Air India, which now is owned by the salt-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group, is merging AirAsia India with Air India Express to form one single low-cost airline platform within Air India Group in about 12 months. The new entity will be rebranded as Air India Express. “Bringing AirAsia India into our family and merging it with AI Express, will allow us to build a much stronger low-cost carrier . The two airlines’ route networks are highly complementary and, operated together, feature 52 aircraft and a footprint of over 20 domestic and 13 global destinations,” said Wilson in a note to the staff of AirAsia India on Thursday. “The combined airline will eventually operate under the Air India Express name but will draw from the best of airlines,”