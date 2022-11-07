Home Business

Unnecessary buying delays your retirement

Of course, Time is Money, and I would like to talk about how you should look at anything that you wish to buy (for use, I presume).

Published: 07th November 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PV Subramanyam
Express News Service

We have all been told by our elders – parents and teachers in particular- that ‘Time is Money'. What is the origin of this phrase?

‘Time Is Money’ is an aphorism that originated in ‘Advice to a Young Tradesman’, an essay by Benjamin Franklin that appeared in George Fisher’s 1748 book, The American Instructor: or Young Man’s Best Companion, in which Franklin wrote, ‘Remember that time is money.’

Of course, Time is Money, and I would like to talk about how you should look at anything that you wish to buy (for use, I presume).  I do not own a car and I use Ola or Uber whenever I need it – but mostly I use the public transport of Mumbai.

My expense on Ola is about 30% of what I would spend on a full-time driver. I am not even getting into the cost of the car, fuel, maintenance, insurance, etc. It takes a lot of effort for a salesman to get money out of me.

When you ‘buy’ things, you are paying money – but remember ‘Money is Time’ is also true. When we buy things we pay for it in TIME. This unnecessary list of things that we buy is ACTUALLY delaying our retirement.

Are you willing to pay this price? Do you want to retire at 52 or at 65? That is the kind of cost of ‘delay in retirement’ The more ‘things’ that you buy the more you delay your retirement.  When you do not buy unnecessary things, you save money, then invest it. 

When you say ‘No’ more often – to complicated financial products, you save more money, and all that saved money can turn into investments. When the investment is made sensibly that investment becomes ‘more money’. 

This ‘more money’ allows you to buy back time – which gives you ‘Financial Independence’ that leads you to ‘Retire Early’. Very fondly this is called ‘FIRE’.

The most difficult aspect of valuing your time is the mind-set shift, especially if you make it feel like you’re depriving yourself. When you stop buying unnecessary things it soon becomes a habit.
Many of your friends will stop calling you to expensive eat outs –as they have got used to your ‘nay’ saying. Even you may be wondering about ‘Ok, but when can I indulge myself in some of these things’. However, with time you understand the amazing ‘Joy of Enough’ and you may never buy unnecessary things again.

Most people who understand all this, realise that the money gained by not buying something, you could have bought something else. Thus like a friend says “I see the Luxury Holidays, Expensive cars, Designer watches, Cuff-links, smell the perfumes…WHICH I DID NOT BUY ….when I see my portfolio!
If it is so simple…. Why are many people not doing this?

Well, it is like dieting. It looks very simple, but not everybody can do it. People can understand the pleasure of making a R 10,00,000 downpayment can make you feel good with a big BMW standing at your gate.

However, when you invest R10 lakh in a mutual fund, it is not clear what will happen to it. So, we frequently choose the car over the investment, and delay the FIRE!

PV Subramanyam
writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire 
Rich - Invest C 40 a day’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Time is Money Retirement FIRE
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp