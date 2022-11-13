Home Business

US seeks 15-year term for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in fraud case

The toughly worded filing said Holmes had been "blinded by... ambition," and that "her reality-distortion field put, and will continue to put, people in harm’s way."

Published: 13th November 2022 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US federal prosecutors are seeking a 15-year jail term for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and want her to pay more than $800 million to investors defrauded by her blood-testing startup, according to a court filing.

"The government recommends the Court sentence the defendant to 180 months in custody and order her to pay $803,840,309 in restitution," said a court filing submitted Friday by US attorney Stephanie Hinds.

The toughly worded filing said Holmes had been "blinded by... ambition," and that "her reality-distortion field put, and will continue to put, people in harm’s way."

Holmes had vowed to revolutionize health diagnostics with self-service machines that could run an array of tests on just a few drops of blood, but the company collapsed following Wall Street Journal reporting in 2015 that revealed the machines did not work as promised.

Key investors in the startup included the Safeway grocery chain and the Walgreens chain of pharmacies, as well as former US Secretary of State George Shultz.

Holmes' attorneys, in their own filing, insisted that no purpose would be served by her incarceration -- saying she posed no danger, readily acknowledged her mistakes and had not materially benefited from the fraud -- but that if the court decided on jail time it should not exceed 18 months.

The rival filings came just days after a federal judge rejected Holmes's request for a new trial following her conviction in January for defrauding investors.

Holmes' start-up drew high-profile backers and made her a billionaire on paper by the age of 30.

In 2015, Forbes magazine named Holmes the country's richest self-made female billionaire, but a year later the magazine revised her estimated net worth to zero.

A California jury found Holmes guilty of four counts of tricking investors.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Theranos Elizabeth Holmes
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp