L&T onboards more than 3,000 trainee engineers in current financial year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro on Monday said it has hired over 3,000 graduate and postgraduate engineering trainees in the current financial year. This is nearly a three-fold rise compared to the last fiscal when they hired 1,067 trainees.

C Jayakumar, executive VP & head, corporate HR of the company, said, “L&T as a company is expanding rapidly and is presently sitting on a record order book. This necessitates keeping ready a steady talent pipeline of trained technical professionals for meeting effectively the current and future business/customer needs.”

He added that the management decided to more than double the hiring of fresh engineers compared to the last fiscal. “We went to the market to address our additional business requirement and got an overwhelming response from fresh engineers,” Jayakumar said. L&T’s consolidated order book was `3.72 lakh crore as of September 30, 2022.

The company said the number of female engineers hired has more than quadrupled from 248 in FY22 to 1,009 in FY23. Of the total people hired this fiscal, 30% of fresh engineering trainees are women. Nearly 75% of the engineering trainees are hired from mechanical, civil and electrical streams where women candidates are less.

“Currently, women staff comprise 7.6% of the total workforce at L&T. Its initiative, WINSPIRE, continues to promote the trend of increased female participation within the L&T universe,” the company said.

