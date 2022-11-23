Home Business

Domestic air traffic up 10 per cent in Oct, AirAsia, AI, Akasa gain market share

Akasa, which started operations in August, had a market share of 1.4% last month as against 0.4% in the September quarter.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Domestic air passenger traffic grew 10% in October 2022 when compared with the number of passengers flown in September 2022. Domestic India carried a total of 1.14 crore passengers in October 2022, according to the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday.

Among airlines, two Tata Group airlines - Air India and AirAsia India - and the recently launched Akasa Air gained market share while the remaining witnessed a minor cut when compared with the share in the quarter ending September.

Akasa, which started operations in August, had a market share of 1.4% last month as against 0.4% in the September quarter. Its market share in August stood at 0.2% while the same grew to 0.9% in September.

Last week, the airline said that by mid-December it expects to cross over 450 weekly flights on a total of fourteen routes across ten cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune and Visakhapatnam.    Air India’s market share grew from 8.7% in the September quarter to 9.1% in October while AirAsia’s share witnessed the biggest jump among airlines- from 5.4% (Sept quarter) to 7.6% last month.

