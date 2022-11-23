Home Business

Energy, digital revolutions to govern growth, says Ambani

While speaking at the 10th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Ambani said together they will transform lives in ways unimagined.

Published: 23rd November 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said three revolutions -- clean energy revolution, bio-energy revolution and digital revolution -- will govern India’s growth in the decades ahead. 

While speaking at the 10th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Ambani said together they will transform lives in ways unimagined. “While the clean energy revolution and the bio-energy revolution will produce energy sustainably, the digital revolution will enable us to consume energy efficiently.

All three revolutions will together help India and the world save our beautiful planet from the Climate Crisis,” said Ambani. He further said if India has to become a renewable energy powerhouse, it is possible through the combined will and initiatives of leading business groups working with the ethos of a national coalition. While addressing the student, he said as the Amrit Kaal unfolds, India will witness an unprecedented explosion in economic growth and opportunities. 

