Pre-budget discussion: Jharkhand demands Rs 1, 36,042 crore due from Coal India

Oraon, during the discussion, also demanded an extension of GST compensation for the next five years.

Published: 26th November 2022 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Coal India Ltd. (File Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: State Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon, while speaking during a pre-budget meeting in New Delhi on Friday raised a demand of Rs 1,36,042 crore, which is due from different coal companies like CCL, BCCL and ECL of Coal India Ltd (CIL).

Oraon, during the discussion, also demanded an extension of GST compensation for the next five years. Citing reasons behind increasing the GST compensation period, he said that the state could not collect tax according to Protected Revenue under GST.

Giving the breakup of the demand of Rs 1,36,042 crore from Coal India, the finance minister said the amount included Rs 1,01,142 crore under land compensation head, Rs 32,000 crore under the common dues head and Rs 2,900 crore under the Wash Coal Royalty head.

“Therefore, I request you to pay the due amount, which is Rs 1, 36,042 crore, immediately,” said Oraon.

It is also the responsibility of the coal companies to formally announce the closure of mines after completing the mining activities, which is not being followed properly, which is ultimately leading to health hazards, environmental pollution and loss of life and property due to water logging, he added.

“It is therefore being requested to direct the coal companies to formally announce the closure of mines and develop those places into water sports and adventure tourism parks in order to promote tourism and create employment in the region,” said Oraon.

In addition to that, the finance minister also raised demands for an immediate drought relief fund, increasing collateral-free education loan limit from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, increasing the area of irrigated land which at present is only 14 per cent in Jharkhand, increasing the fund for road construction in rural areas, amendment in memorandum to ensure net borrowing ceiling. The meeting was convened to take views of the states before the preparation of the union budget.

