Home Business

Enhancing air connectivity, flights soon from two Northeastern states to Myanmar, Bangladesh

Flights from Imphal to Mandalay and from Agartala to Chittagong will be started soon as part of enhancing international air connectivity in the region, Scindia said on Monday.

Published: 28th November 2022 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Flights will soon be started from two Northeastern states to Myanmar and Bangladesh as the government is working on enhancing air connectivity in the region.

On Monday, the first flight from the new airport at Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar was flagged off by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The flight from Hollongi airport to Mumbai via Kolkata is being operated by IndiGo, which will also be increasing its services from the region.

Scindia said that air connectivity in the North East (NE) has been enhanced and more flights will be operated connecting the region with other places.

Flights from Imphal to Mandalay and from Agartala to Chittagong will be started soon as part of enhancing international air connectivity in the region, Scindia said on Monday.

Imphal is in Manipur Mandalay in Myanmar, Agartala in Tripura and Chittagong in Bangladesh. Now, there are 16 airports in the North East compared to 9 in 2013-14, he added.

The minister also said the efforts are on to make the Northeastern states the growth engine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi, Itanagar, on November 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Northeastern states Myanmar Bangladesh
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp