Home Business

Govt gets Rs 5,001 crore dividend from ONGC: DIPAM secretary

The total dividend receipt from all CPSEs (Central Public Sector Enterprises) so far this fiscal reached Rs 23,797 crore.

Published: 28th November 2022 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Ongc

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has received about Rs 5,001 crore as a dividend tranche from ONGC, taking the total dividend receipt from all CPSEs (Central Public Sector Enterprises) so far this fiscal to Rs 23,797 crore.

"The government has received about Rs 5,001 crore from ONGC as dividend tranche," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

The DIPAM, in 2020, advised CPSEs to follow a consistent dividend policy and strive to pay higher dividends taking into account factors like profitability, CAPEX requirements, cash/reserve and net worth.

ALSO READ | Kirit Parikh panel likely to recommend price cap for ONGC gas, no change in formula for Reliance 

As per guidelines, CPSEs are required to pay a minimum annual dividend of 30 per cent of profit after tax (PAT) or 5 per cent of net worth, whichever is higher.

ALSO READ | ONGC to reverse oil, gas output decline; sees 18% jump in production in FY25 

The total dividend receipts so far this fiscal stood at Rs 23,796.55 crore, as per the DIPAM website.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tuhin Kanta Pandey ONGC
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp