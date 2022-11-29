Home Business

Crypto exchange platform WazirX blocked over 700 accounts in April-Sept 2022

The report also highlights common trends observed in crypto scams that users should be aware of.

Published: 29th November 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU  Over 700 accounts were blocked in the April-September 2022 period by crypto exchange WazirX. The exchange on Monday released the third edition of its transparency report that said the majority of the accounts blocked were due to requests that came in from users.

The report also highlights common trends observed in crypto scams that users should be aware of. The crypto exchange has received 828 queries from Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) against a total of 10 million transactions on the platform during April-September 2022. Of the total, 764 were by Indian agencies. The most number of requests came in from regulators and law enforcement agencies in Maharashtra.

Illegal fund transfers, crypto scams, cheating, and forgery were the most common types of crimes reported, resembling scams in the traditional financial sector, the report said. The exchange also said that the recommended statutory Turnaround Time (TAT) for responding to LEA requests is up to 72 hrs from the time a request is received. “However, with the help of efficient communication channels, WazirX clocked an average TAT as miniscule as 18 minutes for sending the first cut reply,” it said.

The crypto exchange has witnessed a growth in LEA requests pertaining to social engineering scams. Social engineering attacks are usually conducted through emails, phone calls, and even text messages. In Bandra, Mumbai, Maharashtra, the WazirX team helped identify wallets linked to Chinese loan apps which were used to dupe people through fraudulent transactions. “Under various pretexts ranging from credit card expiry to bank account validation, the scammer tends to flag off a sense of urgency and fear with the aim to push victims to take action without careful assessment,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WazirX crypto exchange
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp