Home Business

Suzlon Energy to go ahead with Rs 1,200 crore rights issue

Accordingly, the firm will continue to follow the schedule for the proposed rights issue set out in its letter of offer dated September 28, 2022.”

Published: 04th October 2022 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Suzlon power, Windmill

Suzlon Power

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Suzlon Energy on Monday said that the company will go ahead with its rights issue of Rs 1,200 crore. There were concerns in the market that after the demise of founder and CMD Tulsi Tanti, the proposed rights issue might get impacted. 

The firm in an exchange filing on Monday said: “..the promoters and the promoter group have re-confirmed their participation in the proposed rights issue and have expressed their intention to subscribe to the full extent of their rights entitlement. Accordingly, the firm will continue to follow the schedule for the proposed rights issue set out in its letter of offer dated September 28, 2022.”

The firm on September 28 announced it would issue up to 240 crore partly paid-up equity shares for cash, at a price of Rs 5 per rights equity share. The issue will open on October 11 and close on October 20. The funds raised via the issue will be used for repayment or pre-payment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiaries.

Founder, chairman & managing director of Suzlon Energy Tulsi R Tanti passed away on Saturday after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the same day. Tulsi Tanti was 64. After Tanti’s demise, the firm in a statement had said: “In this difficult time, the firm continues to be supported by its experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to take Tanti’s legacy forward and realise his vision for the company.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suzlon Energy Tulsi Tanti
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp