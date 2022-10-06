Home Business

Airtel 5G service goes live in eight cities, customers to pay as per 4G plan

"For us, our customers are at the core of everything we do. Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have," said the Airtel MD. 

Published: 06th October 2022 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram

Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram (Representational Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel on Thursday said its 5G services have gone live in eight cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

The customer availing of 5G services will have to pay as per their existing 4G plan, it said.

"Airtel has been at the forefront of India's telecom revolution for the last 27 years. Today marks one more step in our journey as we build out the finest network to deliver the best experience for our customers. For us, our customers are at the core of everything we do. Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have," Bharti Airtel Managing Director and CEO Gopal Vittal said in a statement.

Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Mittal announced the launch of the 5G service in 8 cities on October 1.

A company spokesperson said that customers will be able to avail of the services as per their 4G plan.

Airtel subscribers getting 5G signals in their area can switch to 5G but if they find that 5G is consuming high data then can switch back to a 4G network.

"Access to 5G is optional," the spokesperson said. At present, 5G models of Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Realme and OnePlus are compatible with Airtel 5G Plus service.

ALSO READ | Bharti Airtel launches 5G in eight cities, to cover entire country by March 2024 

The compatible models include Samsung's flagship devices including Fold series, Galaxy S 22 series, Samsung M32, iPhone 12 series and later models, Realme 8s 5G, Realme X7 series, Realme narzo series, Vivo X50 onwards smartphones, Vivo IQOO series, Oppo Reno5G Pro and another device in the same series launched later, OnePlus 8 and beyond smartphones etc.

Mobile subscribers will get up to 600 megabits per second speed in a 5G network during the launch phase and handsets are expected to work at par with professional computers for accessing apps and data processing, according to industry players.

Bharti Airtel competitor Reliance Jio is providing unlimited 5G data during the beta trial to select customers having a 5G smartphone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airtel 5G 5G services India 5G launch
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp