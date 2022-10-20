Home Business

ITC profit rises 24 per cent to Rs 4,670.32 crore; revenue up 25.35 per cent in Q2

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,763.73 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 20th October 2022 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

ITC Ltd logo.

ITC Ltd logo.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a 24.08 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,670.32 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,763.73 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 25.35 per cent to Rs 18,608 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 14,844.38 crore in the year-ago period.

ITC's total expenses in the latest September quarter stood at Rs 12,823.87 crore.

Shares of ITC Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 349.70 on BSE, up 0.77 per cent from the previous close.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ITC Net profit
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp