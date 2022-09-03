NTPC registers 62 per cent growth in coal production from captive mines

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated energy producer, reported a growth of 62% in coal production from its captive mines this fiscal. It has produced 7.36 million tonnes (MT) of coal, as per data available on August 31, registering a robust growth of 62% compared to 4.55 MT achieved during the same period last year.

“With meticulous planning, resource mobilisation and regular monitoring, NTPC has achieved substantial growth even during the monsoon period so far and is hopeful of sustaining the growth that will help in ensuring uninterrupted, reliable and affordable power generation,” said NTPC in a statement.

It has dispatched 7.52 MT of coal from its captive mines as compared to 5.47 MT dispatched during the same period last year, registering a growth of 37%. “NTPC has taken various steps to augment the production from its mines. The engagement of high-capacity dumpers as well, as an increase in the existing fleet size of excavators, has allowed the operational mines to increase their production,” added the company.

Recently, NTPC has received shareholders’ approval to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis. As per the reports, India’s largest power generating company received interest from a dozen companies including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Brookfield, Abu Dhabi’s TAQA and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).

NEW DELHI: NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated energy producer, reported a growth of 62% in coal production from its captive mines this fiscal. It has produced 7.36 million tonnes (MT) of coal, as per data available on August 31, registering a robust growth of 62% compared to 4.55 MT achieved during the same period last year. “With meticulous planning, resource mobilisation and regular monitoring, NTPC has achieved substantial growth even during the monsoon period so far and is hopeful of sustaining the growth that will help in ensuring uninterrupted, reliable and affordable power generation,” said NTPC in a statement. It has dispatched 7.52 MT of coal from its captive mines as compared to 5.47 MT dispatched during the same period last year, registering a growth of 37%. “NTPC has taken various steps to augment the production from its mines. The engagement of high-capacity dumpers as well, as an increase in the existing fleet size of excavators, has allowed the operational mines to increase their production,” added the company. Recently, NTPC has received shareholders’ approval to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis. As per the reports, India’s largest power generating company received interest from a dozen companies including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Brookfield, Abu Dhabi’s TAQA and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).