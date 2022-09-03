Home Business

NTPC registers 62 per cent growth in coal production from captive mines

NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated energy producer, reported a growth of 62% in coal production from its captive mines  this fiscal. 

Published: 03rd September 2022 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

NTPC Simhadri in Visakhapatnam

NTPC Simhadri in Visakhapatnam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated energy producer, reported a growth of 62% in coal production from its captive mines  this fiscal.  It has produced 7.36 million tonnes (MT) of coal, as per data available on August 31, registering a robust growth of 62% compared to 4.55 MT achieved during the same period last year.

“With meticulous planning, resource mobilisation and regular monitoring, NTPC has achieved substantial growth even during the monsoon period so far and is hopeful of sustaining the growth that will help in ensuring uninterrupted, reliable and affordable power generation,” said NTPC in a statement.  

It has dispatched 7.52 MT of coal from its captive mines as compared to 5.47 MT dispatched during the same period last year, registering a growth of 37%.  “NTPC has taken various steps to augment the production from its mines. The engagement of high-capacity dumpers as well, as an increase in the existing fleet size of excavators, has allowed the operational mines to increase their production,” added the company. 

Recently, NTPC has received shareholders’ approval to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis. As per the reports, India’s largest power generating company received interest from a dozen companies including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Brookfield, Abu Dhabi’s TAQA and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTPC Coal NIIF
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp