Sify partners with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to strengthen cloud computing services

However, the company refused to give any financial detail of the tie-up and said it is a joint investment for both companies.

Published: 06th September 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sify Technologies, a Chennai-based IT service company, has partnered with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to strengthen its cloud computing services. 

Following the deal, Sify will use its Greenlake technology to provide cost efficiency as well as predictability in the cost of cloud computing requirements of business organisations. of Sify CEO Kamal Nath, in interaction with TNIE, said the company is seeing huge opportunities in the adoption of the hybrid cloud business.

“Both organisations have partnered together to address that space (hybrid cloud), which the customers are desperately wanting to achieve their digital objectives at a predictable cost,” said  Nath on the sidelines of the CIO and Leader Conference.

On the competition with big and established players in the market, Sify said, "We are not competing with any players but we are complementing the hyperscale players."

Sify, a digital ICT solutions provider in India also said it is expanding its data centres across the country.

Comments

