INOX, PVR shares tank as critics reject 'Brahmastra'

This is a big blow for multiplex operators that in recent times have been led down by dismal performances of big flicks like 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Liger', 'Shamshera', and 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from 'Brahmastra'.(Photo | Screengrab)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Share prices of 2 listed multiplex chains - PVR and INOX Leisure - fell over 5% on Friday, wiping out over Rs 800 crore of investors’ wealth due the combined fall in market capitalisation of the 2 firms.

The fall is attributed to negative reviews passed by analysts and movie-goers to the big-budget movie, Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, on its first day of theatrical release.

PVR stock closed at Rs 1,834.15 apiece on the BSE, down 5.27% from the previous day closing, while Inox Leisure shut shop 5.05% lower at Rs 493.85 apiece. Made at a budget of Rs 450 crore, the movie is unlikely to make profit.  

“'Brahmastra' is a king-sized disappointment. High on VFX, low on content [second half nosedives]…'Brahmastra' could’ve been a game changer, but, alas, it’s a missed opportunity…All gloss, no soul,” said movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh.

Other analysts tracking the sector expect it could end with lifetime collections of Rs 130-200 crore. 

