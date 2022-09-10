Home Business

Intel kicks off work on USD 20 bn semiconductor plant in US

Intel had previously delayed the plant's groundbreaking ceremony because its plans largely relied "on funding from the CHIPS Act.

Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Intel has kicked off work on the new USD 20 billion semiconductor plant in the Ohio state in the US, as President Joe Biden joined the chip-maker and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to celebrate breaking ground in the "Silicon Heartland" in the world's most advanced chip-making facilities.

The chip plant is part of Intel's plans to invest USD 100 billion in Ohio over the next 10 years.

"Today marks a pivotal moment in the journey to build a more geographically balanced and resilient semiconductor supply chain," said, Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO.

"The establishment of the Silicon Heartland is testament to the power of government incentives to unlock private investment, create thousands of high-paying jobs, and benefit U.S. economic and national security," he said in a statement.

During the first phase, Intel is providing USD 17.7 million for eight proposals from leading institutions and collaborators in Ohio to develop semiconductor-focused education and workforce programmes.

The semiconductor manufacturing site will generate 7,000 construction jobs and 3,000 long-term positions in manufacturing and engineering.

The USD 20 billion semiconductor plant is one of the first domestic chip-making facilities after the recently passed CHIPS and Science Act.

Biden signed the USD 280 billion techs and science bill last month, calling it "a once in a generation investment in America itself."

