Home Business

Adani completes ACC, Ambuja acquisition; becomes second-largest cement manufacturer

Adani Group named its founder chairman Gautam Adani as the head of Ambuja Cements and Karan was named as a director of both the cement firms and as chairman of ACC. 

Published: 17th September 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adani Group has completed the acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC, becoming India’s second-largest cement manufacturer. The transaction involved the acquisition of Holcim’s stake in Ambuja and ACC along with an open offer in both entities as per SEBI Regulations.

Karan Adani, 35, the eldest son of Gautam Adani is likely to oversee the Group’s cement business. Currently, he is managing Group’s port business. Soon after the takeover that happened in a quick span of just 4 months when first announced, the two cement companies announced the resignation of their board of directors, including the CEOs and CFOs.

Adani Group named its founder chairman Gautam Adani as the head of Ambuja Cements and Karan was named as a director of both the cement firms and chairman of ACC. The value of the Holcim stake and open offer consideration for Ambuja Cements and ACC is USD 6.50 billion, which makes this the largest ever acquisition by Adani, and India’s largest ever M&A transaction in infrastructure and materials space, Adani Group said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Group Ambuja Cements ACC SEBI Regulations
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp